Casey Anthony private investigation business launches in West Palm Beach, Florida following former accused child killer moving in with famed PI, Pat McKenna.

Will you be hiring her to help you solve/beat your big case?

A former accused child killer and America’s most hated woman has launched a private investigator firm in Florida, public records show.

Paperwork for a new company called ‘Case Research & Consulting Services LLC’ was filed with the Florida Division of Corporation under Anthony’s name on Dec. 14.

The new venture, first reported by The Daily Mail, comes a few years after Anthony — who was acquitted of murder in the June 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee — set up a photography business amid death threats, only for the business to close shop in 2018.

The 34-year-old was convicted of felony charges of lying to authorities in the high-profile case, meaning she can’t hold a PI license in Florida, according to the dailymail.

Solid training and influence

She moved to West Palm Beach not long after an Orlando jury found her not guilty of killing her daughter in 2011.

Anthony reportedly moved in with Pat McKenna, a private investigator for her defense team, and later announced she’s working on a movie about her daughter’s mysterious death.

The West Palm Beach address listed for the gumshoe shop is associated with McKenna, who was the lead private investigator for Anthony’s defense team in the 2011 trial.

Of note, the PI was also an investigator for OJ Simpson’s defense team.

Filings show Anthony listed as the sole agent of the business, which is set to officially launch on Jan. 1.

The new endeavor comes as the budding private investigator has presumably been under the tutelage of McKenna, learning the ropes and the ins and outs of the justice and legal system.

Of note, because of her own prior convictions, Casey is forbidden from accessing sensitive personal data such as social security numbers and license plates – but there is nothing to stop her searching public records, looking up criminal backgrounds or carrying out surveillance.