: About author bio at bottom of article.

Bradley Smith Ohio hunter fatally shoots son, Andrew Smith whom he mistook for deer after the son failed to wear orange highlighting gear prior to sunset.

An Ohio man has shot and killed his son whom he mistook for a deer during a recent hunting trip, officials said.

Bradley Smith, 63, of Elyria shot his 28-year-old son, Andrew Smith of Columbus while with a group of friends last week in a heavily wooded area just outside of the city of Delaware, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

‘It’s just the worst kind of tragedy,’ said Tracy Whited, a spokeswoman for Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. ‘He thought he was shooting at a deer. It was his son.’

The shooting occurred just before dusk around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 2, Whited said.

Emergency crews responded to the shooting but the younger Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bradley Smith, 63, shot his 28-year-old son, Andrew Smith, while with a group of friends last week in a heavily wooded area

He had not been wearing any orange shooting gear, legally required when hunting during deer season 30 minutes before sunset, the newspaper reported. https://t.co/mecgQDUwKq — Christopher Giordano (@cdgiordano) December 10, 2020

Experienced hunters

The group, who were experienced hunters, had met there for more than 20 years to hunt white-tailed deer during the state’s annual deer gun-hunting week, which ended Sunday.

Of note, investigators said the victim hadn’t worn any orange shooting gear, which is legally required when hunting during deer season 30 minutes before sunset.

The father will not face any charges in his son’s death, authorities said.

An estimated 310,000 hunters in Ohio participated in gun-hunting week from Nov. 30-Dec. 6, according to a news release from the division.

In total, they harvested 71,650 white-tailed deer.