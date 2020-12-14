: About author bio at bottom of article.

Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez Gainesville, Hall County, Georgia mother charged after fatally stabbing her two young children at the family home.

A Georgia mother is accused of fatally stabbing her two infant children before seriously injuring herself with a knife on Friday, authorities said.

Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, is facing two counts of murder for the alleged afternoon attack on her 5-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter at their home outside Gainesville, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The children — Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and Katherine Miranda Jaramillo — were found dead at the scene.

Deputies said the mother stabbed her children sometime between noon and 2 p.m. before she turned the knife on herself.

Jaramillo-Hernandez was hospitalized from her stabbing wounds and will be charged when she is released, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 2:00 p.m. Friday after reports of a woman having cut herself. Upon arrival, they found the injured Jaramillo-Hernandez and the bodies of the children in the home.

Authorities notified the victims’ next of kin Saturday afternoon. The identity and the whereabouts of the children’s father was not immediately known.

‘We would like to thank the Hall County community for its patience in waiting for new information as we work this heartbreaking case,’ the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday night.

The mother faces two counts each of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault WSB-TV reports.

No known motive for the stabbings was released. Authorities continue to investigate.