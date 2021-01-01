Aurora Wisconsin pharmacist at Advocate Aurora Health Hospital arrested intentionally destroying 500 Moderna vaccines of which 57 were inadvertently given to patients.

A Wisconsin pharmacist has been accused of deliberately spoiling more than 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after leaving them out overnight before 57 people were given the ‘ineffective’ dose.

Grafton Police arrested a former employee of the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Thursday afternoon on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, adulterating a prescription drug, and criminal damage to property.

The male healthcare worker, who has not been named, is being held at the Ozaukee County jail.

The value of the spoiled vaccines is estimated to be around $8,000 to $11,000.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive NPR reported.

The Moderna vials must be stored between 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit. They can remain effective for up to 12 hours if left at room temperature. Beyond that, the drug is rendered useless.

Aurora Medical Center Grafton is now working with Moderna to determine how the affected individuals can now be vaccinated safely.

The medical center originally thought the doses ‘were inadvertently removed from a pharmacy refrigerator overnight,’ but on Wednesday said the suspect had acted ‘intentionally’ and fired him, while Grafton Police and the FBI launched an investigation.

A total of 57 people were given their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on the morning of December 26 at Aurora Medical Center Grafton.

Bahr insisted there is ‘no evidence’ the ineffective doses may have harmed the individuals given them and the hospital is working with Moderna to formulate a plan for how those affected can be given an effective dose safely.

‘The 57 have been notified,’ said Bahr.

‘There is no evidence that the vaccines posed any harm to them other than being potentially less effective or ineffective.

‘Moderna reassured us there are no safety concerns with administering a vaccine that has been out of the fridge too long. We will partner with them and the FDA to figure out a strategy on the future vaccination of the affected 57 individuals.’

The hospital boss also said he is confident that no other vials other than the 57 had been spoiled because the hospital had not received any doses prior to the day in question.

There is also ‘no evidence’ he tampered with the vaccine in any other way other than removing it from the fridge, Bahr said, as he sought to reassure people that this was the work of one ‘bad actor rather than a bad process.’

‘We continue to believe that vaccination is our way out of the pandemic. We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine,’ the statement said.

Police and federal authorities launched an investigation Wednesday.

News of the spoiled vaccine doses in Wisconsin comes as the United States struggles to meet its goals for vaccination. So far, only about 2.8 million people have been vaccinated, far short of the 20 million the Trump administration had hoped for by year-end.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continued to rise after dipping in early December.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,810 newly confirmed cases on Thursday, marking the third straight day of rising daily infections.

To date Wisconsin has seen 481,102 COVID-19 cases with an overall death toll of 4,859.