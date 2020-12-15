Anna Leikovic Instagram wannabe star stabs Moldova mom tears heart out

Anna Leikovic Instagram wannabe star & medical student stabs Moldova mom, cuts heart out along with other organs while still alive.

A court has heard how a young medical student and Instagram star wannabe allegedly ripped out her mother’s heart, lungs and intestines – ‘before calmly,’ washing the blood off in the shower and meeting up with her boyfriend after fatally stabbing the woman to death.

Anna Leikovic, 21, of Comrat, Moldova, initially used a kitchen knife to stab her mother, Praskovya Leikovic, 40, who remained alive after the attack at her home, East2West News reported.

The daughter then carved up her dying mom’s innards, according to the outlet.

Leikovic is ‘suspected of a terrible crime,’ Russia‘s Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper reported, citing police. ‘She stabbed her mother with a knife and then cut out the heart of a living woman.’

Added the publication: ‘It is hard to believe but she cut out the heart in the most literal sense of the word.’

Mother suspected daughter was on drugs

The medical student, who has 9,400 followers, was asked by a court reporter whether she had mutilated her mother in a savage attack.

‘Goodbye,’ Leikovic replied, laughing.

According to local reports cited by the dailymail, the mother had returned from a work stint in Germany and believed her daughter was taking drugs, so she arranged treatment for her.

The ‘intrusion’ led to Anna becoming angry.

‘This was a very good family,’ said Anna’s uncle Vladimir, who denied that she had been put in rehab.

‘Praskovya loved her daughter so much, and she spent as much time with her as she could,’ the uncle said. ‘It took two hours for the police to tell me Anna is the main suspect. I could not even imagine this.’

Police spokeswoman Lyubov Yanak said: ‘The detainee is the main suspect. There is no likelihood of other suspects.’

No known motive for the grizzly slaying was known as authorities continue to investigate.