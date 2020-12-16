: About author bio at bottom of article.

Alice Sweet Portland chainsaw wielding man robs McDonald’s Maine outlet, chases employees into parking lot with revved weapon before arrest.

McDelicious. Or maybe not. A chainsaw wielding man robbing a McDonald’s outlet has been arrested as the would be thief terrorized employees and patrons before chasing a staff manager into a parking lot according to cops.

Alice Sweet, 26, entered a McDonald’s in Portland, Maine around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with a chainsaw and revved the weapon at employees behind the counter, the Westbrook Police Department said in a Facebook statement.

Sweet then stole some food and a drink before fleeing the restaurant, police said.

The store manager later confronted the thief, only for Sweet to begin chasing him with the chainsaw towards a parking lot, cops said.

Cops said the 26-year-old of Portland also damaged two cars that were parked at the fast-food joint.

Officers who responded to the scene ran after Sweet, before managing to track him down and arrest him.

Upon his arrest, Sweet was charged with robbery, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest and violation of conditions of release.