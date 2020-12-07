Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Louisville Kentucky siblings killed in freak accident when vehicle crashes into miniature golf course at Panama City Beach.

It was suppose to be a dream vacation, instead it was a nightmare. A brother and sister on a Florida vacation with their family were struck and killed by a car that veered onto a miniature golf course over the weekend.

A GoFundMe set up Sunday names the youngsters as Addie, 6, and Baylor Kirchgessner, 4. The young siblings had traveled with their parents from Louisville, Kentucky for vacation in Panama City Beach in Florida.

On Friday the siblings were playing on the miniature golf course at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park with their parents when a car suddenly veered off the road and onto the golf course.

Scott Donaldson of Panama City Beach somehow drove his Chevy Silverado off of Front Beach Road and into the attraction and hit the children according to WTSP.

First responders were called at 3.15pm on Friday.

The boy died at the scene and the little girl died at the hospital. The parents were not injured in the accident, according to WDRB.

Panama City Beach police say the investigation has been handed over to the traffic homicide unit.

Donaldson stayed behind when officers arrived to the scene. Charges were pending as the crash remains under investigation.

‘All of the first responders and city officers’ thoughts and prayers are with the family during this horrible time,’ Debbie Ward, the Communications Director for the city of Panama City Beach, said.

Coconut Creek Family Fun Park was closed on Saturday following the incident.

They shared a Bible verse on Facebook about mourning, citing that the closure was due to the car accident.

Addie and Baylor were described as ‘energetic, fun loving and huge personalities’ in the GoFundMe set up to aid their parents, Lauren and Matt, with ‘travel expenses, funeral expenses, medical expenses and whatever else may pop up during this terrible time.’

The GoFundMe had raised almost $105,500 of its $120,000 goal as of Monday morning.