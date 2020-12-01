: About author bio at bottom of article.

Marquette Park stabbing: Vincell Jackson Chicago man stabbed to death over Thanksgiving leftovers.

A 52-year-old Chicago man was knifed to death over Thanksgiving leftovers according to reports.

James Dixon, 29, of Fernwood stabbed Vincell Jackson nine times, according to the Chicago Tribune, following a confrontation inside a Marquette Park home which spilled onto a porch where Jackson was fatally stabbed.

The skirmish began after Dixon allegedly put his bare hands on Thanksgiving dinner leftovers around 3:15 a.m. Friday. That prompted Jackson, 52, to forcefully remove his fellow dinner guest from the southwest side house following rebuke over the dinner guest’s ‘uncouth’ behavior. Jackson was reportedly the boyfriend of the host who threw the Thanksgiving event according to prosecutors.

As Jackson, tried escorting Dixon out the door. Dixon responded by sucker punching Jackson, sparking a fight between the two men, the Chicago Sun Times reported citing prosecutors.

Upon fatally stabbing Jackson, Dixon ran away only to be apprehended a few hours later.

SOLVED: Vincell Jackson, 52, stabbed to death in the 6800 block of South Talman, Chicago Lawn neighborhood, South Side on November 27, 2020. Our condolences. #chicagostreetcrime James Dixon, 29, was charged with murder. pic.twitter.com/j9dWACbgNv — LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) November 30, 2020

Suspect claims self defense

During police questioning, Dixon admitted having fought Jackson, while claiming he was stabbed first and acting in self defense.

A small laceration on Dixon’s hand was consistent with a knife slipping from his hand while stabbing Jackson, prosecutors said, adding that the injury was so minor, he didn’t require medical attention.

Of note Dixon is alleged to have consumed alcohol prior to the altercation.

Dixon’s bail was set at $350,000.