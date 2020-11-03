Sacramento teen missing for two weeks after being fired from Home Depot

Veta Belford Missing Sacramento California teen remains unaccounted for two weeks after being laid off from her Home Depot gig. Never returned home as family seek safe return.

A 19-year-old California woman has been reported missing going on two weeks after being fired from her job at a Home Depot according to a report.

Veta Belford according to her family was last seen on Oct. 17, when the teenager’s dad dropped her off at a Home Depot in Sacramento for her 2 p.m. shift, her older sister, Easter Kitiona told NBC’s “Dateline.”

But when Belford’s mom came to pick her up at around 11:30 p.m., the teen was nowhere to be found.

Belford’s mom was told by a manager that her daughter had left earlier that afternoon after being fired, Kitiona said.

‘What we don’t understand is why she didn’t call someone for a ride,’ her sister said.

🔈SACRAMENTO AND SURROUNDING AREAS🔈 please be on the lookout for a friend and classmate of mine ‼️VETA BELFORD‼️ contact the numbers (her mom and sister) in the picture if you have any information about her whereabouts. help bring Veta home safe and sound🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ncqBs5qjeu — 𝔤 (@_gabriellagrace) October 21, 2020

Family home a loving environment

‘She just walked out of the parking lot and that was it. We don’t know where she would go or who she would meet. It doesn’t make sense.’

The report told of Belford having been ‘laid off’ earlier that day.

Easter explained that the siblings come from a tight-knit family which spend most of their time together, whether they’re at home or church. She added that her parents’ home is a loving environment and she doesn’t see any reason why her sister would leave on her own.

The teen’s mom filed a missing persons report with the Sacramento Police Department just after midnight on Oct. 18 — while family and friends drove around looking for her.

Police told the family that security footage showed Belford walking out of the store’s parking lot at around 3:45 p.m., Kitiona said.

Family members tried to call the teen, but her phone was off, which was ‘strange,’ her sister said, adding that Belford had a phone charger on her.

Veta, who lives at home with her parents and two of her sisters, is a full time student at Sacramento State where she’s majoring in business management. The teen is described as also being a youth leader at the family’s church. There’s no reason why she would leave on her own and not tell anyone, her sister reiterated.

‘We don’t believe she would just leave…’

‘She’s very involved in church and loves her role with the youth,’ Kitiona said. ‘We don’t believe she would just leave… so we’re just very worried about her.’

The family who have since started outreach via social media, hope someone will step forward with tips as to what might have happened to the missing 19 year old.

‘We just want to know that she’s safe,’ Kitiona said. ‘We hope someone will see her photos and come forward with information.’

The family have also reached out to online missing person groups specific to their Samoan-Polynesian heritage.

Belford is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 215 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last known to be wearing a brownish/orange striped flannel shirt, denim pants, a rainbow ring and a small crossbody bag.

Anyone who might have information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471.

It remained unclear if police suspected foul play.