Desert Hot Springs California man confesses to fatally stomping on his girlfriend’s 3 year old toddler son after losing his temper.

Probably not father material. A California man has confessed to murdering his girlfriend’s 3-year-son — after stomping on the toddler’s head in a fit of rage

Santos Rodriguez, 24, of Desert Hot Springs allegedly told cops he killed the toddler Saturday after losing his temper, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a Facebook release.

Upon the boy being taken to a local hospital with severe head trauma, Rodriguez at first told medical personnel and investigators that the boy had fallen off a razor scooter and struck his head on the pavement, authorities said.

But during an ‘extensive investigation,’ Rodriguez allegedly admitted to losing his temper and repeatedly stomping the little boy’s head on the ground, cops said.

Not immediately clear is whether there had been prior abuses against the boy along with the state of ‘dynamics’ between the suspect and the child’s mother.

Motive unknown

Rodriguez was taken to the San Bernardino West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

Investigators have not released any other details. In a news release, police said no more information is currently available for release to the public.

Police said the motive remains under investigation.