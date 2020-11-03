Ryan Rogina Colorado babysitter killed trying to stop gunman Trevor George from stealing truck outside Windsor home.

A babysitter was fatally shot in Colorado while trying to stop a man from stealing a truck outside the home where he was looking after a young girl, according to reports.

Ryan Rogina, 30, of North Dakota, was fatally gunned down outside the home in Windsor just on 1am, Friday morning while the girl’s mother was out with friends CBS Denver reported.

Family members of the child said Rogina ran outside when he heard 32-year-old Trevor George of Fort Collins allegedly trying to steal a truck that was parked outside in a pumpkin patch.

George allegedly then fatally shot Rogina, before going inside and starting to strangle the young girl who had been hiding, the outlet reported.

Shortly after the murder, the girl’s mother returned with friends and discovered Rogina’s body on the driveway, police said.

Suspect flees home

While some members of the group attended to Rogina, she ran inside to check on her daughter — but George then allegedly pointed a gun at her when she reached the door.

George eventually exited the home and allegedly placed the barrel of a silver handgun against the head of at least one other woman who was outside. He allegedly demanded the keys to the car they were driving, which she said she did not have. That woman said she saw George run from the property.

Witnesses said George then took off to a nearby property, where he allegedly stole a car and drove away.

Hours later, George was spotted driving the stolen vehicle on Interstate 25 and was arrested at a gas station in Fort Collins, police said.

George was tasered and arrested before noon on Friday, 11 hours after Rpgina’s murder.

Law enforcement searched the Dodge Challenge had stolen where they found methamphetamine and two stolen handguns. One was said to fit the description of the silver gun the women described at the scene of the murder.

He now faces charges that include murder, aggravated robbery and child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

The young girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released, according to CBS Denver.