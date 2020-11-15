: About author bio at bottom of article.

Bronx Fight Club broken up after 200 persons found smoking drinking at...

Rumble in the Bronx Fight Club disbanded after NYC sheriffs come across over 200 patrons attending illegal lawless fighting event. Michael Roman i’d as CEO of unlicensed event.

Who would have thought? A 200-person unlicensed fight club in New York City was disbanded by sheriffs over the weekend, according to officials and local reports.

Attendees of the self described, ‘Rumble in the Bronx’ were discovered drinking, smoking and fighting — but not socially distancing or wearing face masks at the ‘illegal’, ‘underground’ Saturday night event, according to a tweet via the NYC Sheriff.

At around 11:15 p.m., NYC sheriffs entered a Coster Street industrial Bronx warehouse and found the crowd watching and participating in the fighting according to NBC New York.

‘Patrons were also observed drinking alcohol, smoking, hookah, and not wearing face coverings while failing to social distance,’ the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The NYC Sheriff said loaded firearms were discovered and 10 organizers were charged with multiple crimes.

11/14/20 @ 2315HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal fight club AKA “Rumble in the Bronx” @ 347/351 Coster St., Bronx: 203+ people, violation of emergency orders, illegal combat, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, loaded firearms, 10 organizers charged with multiple crimes. pic.twitter.com/5Dci1tM30L — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 15, 2020

CEO faces $15K fines running illegal fight club

‘A significant amount of marijuana’ was also discovered, according to NBC New York.

Michael Roman, 32, of the Bronx was identified by officials as the CEO of Rumble in the Bronx Fight Club the nypost reports.

He faces a $15,000 fine for breaking social-distancing orders, illegally warehousing alcohol and running an illegal fight club.

Roman’s cohorts face similar charges and large fines.

It remained unclear who organized the events, how attendees came to know and arrive at the event and the frequency of the lawless fighting.