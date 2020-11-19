Nijinsky Latassia Dix Chicago PhD student shoots dead ex boyfriend of 3 months for ending relationship. Stalked victim for six months before shooting him dead.

A gender studies Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois Chicago has been arrested after allegedly stalking her former boyfriend of three months and shooting him dead, according to reports.

Nijinsky Latassia Dix, of Jacksonville, Florida, also an employee at the University of Notre Dame, was charged with second-degree murder on Saturday in the death of Terry Hickman, the Metropolitan Police Dept. said in a release.

Cops found Dix, 37, kneeling at the victim’s feet, a handgun in her hand, outside the man’s Washington, DC home whom she had followed according to court documents obtained by NBC Chicago.

Hickman, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dix who is said to have been on the phone to her mom, was heard telling her: ‘He pushed me, and I shot him.’

Chicago PhD student stalked ex boyfriend of six months prior to murder

A relative told cops that Dix ‘was stalking [Hickman] and that she was from out of state but somehow found out where he resided,’ the filing states.

The filing noted Dix and Hickman having dating for three months before breaking up in May.

Someone spotted the former couple in a parking garage prior to the shooting, police said.

Witnesses said they heard a woman screaming ‘oh my god’ and ‘help me’ after multiple shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. They also saw a woman pacing on the balcony, according to the court docs.

Dix was then taken to hospital where she told doctors she had ‘blacked out’ and lost her memory, records show. Court filings seen by NBC show Dix did not tell medics she had been assaulted. Emergency medical staff said she had an abrasion to her inside left lower lip, but the cause was unclear, the filing said.

Doctors told detectives that it didn’t appear Dix had been physically assaulted.

During police question, Dix complained of memory loss and asked detectives to show her something that might help jog her memory, court docs state.

When shown a photograph of Hickman, Dix allegedly began crying and repeating ‘get it away from me.’

‘You don’t do people you love like that, that’s not love,’ she later said, according to the filing.

Police said the incident was domestic ABC57 reports.

Dix is the program director of TRiO at Notre Dame. Her LinkedIn page describes her being at the post since August 2018, prior to which she was the assistant director of the program.

A university spokesman said the school ‘is aware of her arrest and will cooperate with law enforcement as appropriate.’