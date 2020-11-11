: About author bio at bottom of article.

Nicole Elkabbass GoFundme cancer scam leads to woman allegedly swindling Good Samaritans to the tune of $60K which she used to fund gambling & lavish lifestyle.

A 42 year old British woman is alleged to hav faked ovarian cancer, leading to her illegitimately collecting around £45k ($60,000 USD) on GoFundMe — which she then spent on lavish vacations, pricey meals and ‘heavy gambling,’ a court heard on Tuesday.

Nicole Elkabbass’ trial opened in Canterbury Crown Court with prosecutors describing the online fundraising page that the 42-year-old is accused of using to swindle Good Samaritans, according to the UK’s Sun.

Called ‘Nicole needs our help treatments,’ the page described Elkabbass as a ‘beautiful daughter’ and ‘loving mum to her 11-year-old son’ who needed cash to pay for life-saving medical procedures, prosecutor Ben Irwin said.

‘Well, members of the jury, simply put, these were lies,’ Irwin said.

The allegedly bogus fundraiser even included a photo of Elkabbass looking frail in a hospital bed — which was actually taken after a 2017 surgery to remove her gallbladder.

Pocketed money under elaborate false pretenses

Between Feb. 5 and Aug. 9, 2018, Elkabbass pocketed $60,130 from the fundraiser. However, ‘she didn’t use that money for cancer treatment,’ the prosecutor charged.

‘She didn’t need that money for cancer treatment,’ Irwin said.

‘The money she received was in fact for a variety of things – lots went on gambling, lots went on travel, lots went on Tottenham Hotspur tickets,’ he continued, referring to the English soccer club.

On one occasion, Elkabbass allegedly spent close to $5,000 on tickets to see the soccer team play.

Giving evidence, Elkabbass’s former friend Nicholas Humphrey Morris, a consultant gynecologist, denied her claims that he diagnosed her with cancer.

He said it was Elkabbass who informed him she had fallen ill and, on hearing she had set up a crowdfunding page, he suspected foul play.

Elkabbass, of Broadstairs, Kent, is facing two counts of fraud that relate to money she received between February and August 2018.

The alleged scammer is facing fraud and possession of criminal property charges, which she denies.

As the trial continues, her defense attorneys are expected to argue that Elkabbass honestly believed she suffered from the disease.

The trial continues.