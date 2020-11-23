11 year old Murphy Hun Renton Washington state boy stabbed to death by 22 year old brother, Bobby Hun. Boy chased down street by his older brother killed after threats were made by the older sibling.

A 22 year old Washington state man has been arrested after fatally stabbing his 11 year old brother with a kitchen knife.

Renton Police responded to the stabbing around noon on Saturday at a new housing development area near Monroe Ave. NE and NE 8th Place. When officers arrived, they found the eleven year old boy laying on the sidewalk Q13FOX reports.

The suspect, the boy’s 22-year-old brother, identified as Bobby Hun was taken into custody. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but died.

Renton Police Detective Robert Onishi said several people in the area called 911, and the boy’s 22-year-old brother and mother were on the scene when police arrived.

‘I got closer and I just saw all this blood,’ neighbor Thomas Rountree told via KIRO7. ‘It literally looked like the kid got into a shower and was just drenched in blood.’

Renton Police are investigating a fatal stabbing of a juvenile by his older adult brother. More details will be released later. The older brother is in custody. Monroe Ave NE is shut down between 9th & 8th while detectives process the scene. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/FCC29UihD4 — Erin Winking (@edubyaphotog) November 21, 2020

.@KIRO7Seattle talked exclusively to the first person who called 911 after the 11-year-old was stabbed. The man is a neighbor across the street and says he immediately tried to help the victim. He describes a horrific scene pic.twitter.com/pLAp60hhbe — Ryan Simms (@RyanKIRO7) November 22, 2020

Older brother was on medication for mental illness

A statement from Renton police said that the incident began at a nearby home when the older brother ‘made threats to the younger brother and then chased him down the street for about a block before catching and attacking him.’

‘I miss him so much, he’s my boy,’ said Shanty Hak via KIRO7.

‘Bobby loved Murphy a lot,’ the mother said. ‘He will never touch him.’ ‘…this is the side of him we did not see coming,’ the brother’s aunt, Thu Carpenter said. The family said Murphy was a 6th grade student at McKnight Middle School while his older brother, twice his age having had a virtual session with his psychiatrist earlier that day. The family said Bobby Hun was on medication for mental illness. ‘Some medication doesn’t work on him,’ the mother said.

Officials say the suspect is in custody and will be booked into the King County Jail for Investigation of Homicide.