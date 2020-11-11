Michael Mason Trump supporter takes restraining order against Rocklin, California neighbors over pro Biden bullying and chants.

Politics turning personal. A Donald Trump supporter has filed a restraining order against his California neighbors — for allegedly bullying his family over the election loss to Joe Biden, according to a report.

Michael Mason told CBS13 that the ‘left-leaning’ neighbors had already been taunting him over his conservative views, drawing Black Lives Matter and pro-LGBTQ chalk art outside his home in Rocklin.

Mason says he filed the restraining order that would keep the neighbors 100 feet away from his home.

‘I didn’t want to do this,’ Mason said. ‘They’re making me have to do this.’

Matters came to a head after Biden’s election win was announced Saturday — with Mason even calling cops after the neighbor’s children were caught on video chanting about Biden to upset his children.

Mason said he now wants to move, and has filed a restraining order in hope of keeping the peace until then. A judge is expected to rule on it Wednesday.

‘I’m tired of getting harassed all the time,’ Mason told CBS13. ‘My kids don’t want to come outside.’

Why my door?

He says they also painted ‘BLM’ and ‘LGBTQ’ chalk art outside his house.

‘I went down there and asked them, ‘Well, why didn’t you write this in front of your house, or anybody else’s house? Why mine?’ And they just laughed at me,’ he said.

The accused family was not identified and declined to publicly comment.

A neighbor who lives in between the feuding families, Sean Millard, called it ‘absolutely insane,’ saying, ‘2020 has been kind of a crazy year.’