MarQuies Demone Patterson Seattle man shot dead near Biden celebration rally at Capitol Hill neighborhood. Was shooting politically motivated? No arrests.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday after spending part of the night at a post election celebration for president elect, Joe Biden, in Seattle‘s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

MarQuies Demone Patterson, the father of two children, was shot near Cal Anderson Park just on 1am the Seattle Times reported.

Emergency services rushed him to the city’s Harborview Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.

To date, police said there was no evidence to suggest the shooting was politically motivated.

KING 5 reported hundreds of people showing up to celebrate Biden’s victory at an impromptu block party.

Patterson’s mother, Que Vasser said the rally was festive and her son who had just left festivities had gone because he ‘wanted to go out and show his respect for the new president and the vice president.’