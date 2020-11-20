Lilian Esperanza Castro, Colorado mother of three dies after helping save the lives of her children in Aurora apartment arson fire. Suspect now being sought.

A Colorado woman has died saving her children from an apartment complex fire, ruled to be an arson, according to officials and a new report.

Lilian Esperanza Castro died in the blaze at her apartment complex on N. Galena Street in northwest Aurora around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 29, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Her husband, Jose Omar Benegas according to a report via KUSA said his family was asleep when his nephew, who was coming home from work, called and said that the apartment they all shared was on fire.

Benegas picked up his 2-year-old daughter and tried to carry her down the hall, but flames already blocked his path, he said.

Instead, he ran toward the window and threw the toddler from the third floor, according to the report.

Update:

We are looking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in this incident. If you have information please contact: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at

720-913-STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/xXRvzS9nWh — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) October 30, 2020

Person of interest sought

He jumped down after her, as his wife stayed behind to throw their sons, 8 and 14, down to him.

Despite her valiant efforts to save the couple’s children, Castro didn’t make it out herself.

Overall, 13 people were evaluated by paramedics as a result of the fire — five of whom were taken to local hospitals, including the mother, according to the fire department.

Castro’s death has been ruled a homicide, officials said. One other person had a life-threatening injury.

The building was rendered uninhabitable and about 60 residents were displaced.

Investigators released photos of a person of interest in the arson (see above), seen in a hallway carrying a backpack and what appears to be two other large sacks. It remained unclear what may have motivated the individual in burning down the building and whether they may have specifically targeted building inhabitants.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to a suspect.

A GoFundMe page set up for the mom of three’s family has as of Friday night raised $7,137 raised of a $10,000 goal