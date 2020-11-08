: About author bio at bottom of article.

Lang Holland Marshall Arkansas police chief resigns after threatening to shoot BLM & Antifa protesters along with making derogatory comments about transgender people.

An Arkansas police chief has been forced to resign after allegedly threatening to shoot Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters along with warning in social media posts, ‘death to all Marxist Democrats’.

Lang Holland relinquished his role as Marshall’s Chief of Police after the comments surfaced online over the weekend, ABC7 reports.

Holland is also reported to have shared other user’s posts on social media platform, Parler, in which he threatened Democratic politicians along with calling transgender people ‘mentally defective’ and ‘perverted freaks.’

In a post from Friday under the user name @langholland, posted: ‘Death to all Marxist Democrats. Take no prisoners leave no survivors! Throw water on them in restaurants. Push them off sidewalks.

‘Never let them forgot they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done.’

‘Run them out of this country.’

Posts on Parler also encouraged others to ‘smash the homes’ of Democrats, adding: ‘Run them out of this country.’

In a comment from earlier this week, Lang said if supporters of Black Lives Matter or Antifa tried to intimidate someone while voting, they should be shot in the face. He shared multiple posts from other users threatening the lives of Democratic politicians.

The mayor of Marshall confirmed the account belonged to Holland.

A second account, with the user name @Chieflangholland claimed to be the real Holland. It said the first account had been a fake.

Over the weekend, both Parler accounts, as well as the police department’s Facebook page, had been taken down.

Parler bills itself as an unbiased alternative to Twitter and Facebook. Conservatives have flocked to Parler, citing the more ‘aggressive policing’ of controversial political comments on the more mainstream platforms.

Offered, Mayor Kevin Elliott: ‘The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion.

‘We are a welcoming community that is humbly working to build a bright future for ALL our citizens.’

Elliot confirmed Holland resigned ‘effective immediately’ after the pair met to discuss the incident.

Holland’s ouster follows the former police causing disconcert over the summer when in July he calling Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s mask mandate amid the ongoing coronavirus ‘a very large overreach’ of the state’s power and had refused to enforce it.