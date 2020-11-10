Kimberly Ragsdale Chick-fil-A Georgia woman busted impersonating as FBI agent in ploy to score free meal from Rockmart outlet.

What would you do to get your hands on a free Chick-fil-A meal?

A Georgia woman is alleged to have posed as an FBI agent in order to get a free meal from Chick-fil-A, a report said.

Kimberly George Ragsdale, 47, was busted last Thursday trying to rip off the fast food outlet in the city of Rockmart, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Workers at the restaurant had called police to report that Ragsdale was identifying herself ‘as a federal agent to try and get free food.’

When cops showed up, Ragsdale stuck to her role. Upon asked to show proof, the suspect said her credentials were ‘electronic’. Of note the woman lacked any tangible identification.

Ragsdale reluctantly left the white minivan she was in after police threatened to deploy a Taser.

But it gets better. Remember kids- Chick-fil-A meal is always delicious!

‘Ms. Ragsdale then began to talk into her shirt like she was talking into a radio telling someone that we were arresting her and to send someone to Rockmart PD,’ the police report said.

According to the Polk County Standard Journal this is not the first time Ragsdale has attempted to get free food and has threatened to arrest employees when they declined to provide the woman food.

The ‘hungry’ woman has since been charged with impersonating a public official.