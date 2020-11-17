Adam Jiang Tien Draper Utah woman stabs ex girlfriend & her new partner, sets house on fire after saying she felt used and betrayed. Home items found covered in blood.

A Utah woman has been accused of stabbing her ex-girlfriend and her new partner, then trying to set their house on fire over the weekend according to reports.

Adam Jiang Tien, 27, upon her arrest on Sunday was booked on two counts of attempted murder, a second-degree felony, and aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers responded to a residence in Draper, Utah after the caller said her new partner’s ex-girlfriend, Tien, allegedly stabbed them multiple times with a knife KUTV reports.

The women were locked in an upstairs bedroom and told dispatch that the smoke alarm was going off. They believed Tien had set their house on fire with a blow torch.

Responding officers arrived at the residence, where they found Tien holding a knife. The suspect reportedly cooperated when officers commanded her to drop the weapon. Police also found walls and floors in the home covered in blood.

Admitted to desire & plan to kill the two women

The victims were transported to Intermountain Medical Center and are expected to survive.

After being treated for superficial injuries, Tien was booked into Salt Lake County Jail, according to KUTV.

Tien reportedly told medical staff at the hospital where she was being treated that she and her girlfriend had recently moved to Utah to be closer to an ‘online friend.’ But after the couple moved, Tien’s girlfriend reportedly became romantically involved with that friend. Tien claimed that her ex-girlfriend had asked for $300 rent money, and then broke up with her.

Police according to an arrest affidavit said the jilted woman admitted to having a plan and a desire to kill the two women according to gephardtdaily.

Jilted & used

‘She felt used and betrayed when she realized that [her ex] wanted to be with [their online friend.] She said she wanted revenge and went forward with her plan to stab [the women] and burn down the house with them inside,’ the affidavit stated.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KUTV, Tien told police she had eaten a marijuana edible earlier that day and concocted a plan to kill her girlfriend and her new partner.

After getting a search warrant, officers found a bread knife, a small, pink lighter, and a bbq style lighter all covered in blood, as well as a propane torch. The items were seized. The affidavit states portions of the home were black from being burnt.

Of note, the three women reportedly live in the same home.

Tien remains held jail without bail.