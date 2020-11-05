Hendricks County Indiana mother, 40, accidentally shot by 2-year-old son after coming across gun in house, 5 year old brother calls for help. Mother remains in stable condition.

An Indiana mother is lucky to be alive after she was accidentally shot by her two-year-old son, according to reports.

The unidentified woman, 40, was shot by her toddler son after he found a semi-automatic pistol inside their home on the 6000 block of US 36 in Hendricks County.

Officials with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting happened around 9.20am, CBS 4 reports.

The authorities said that the boy’s five-year-old sibling was home at the time of the shooting and called for help.

Neither child was injured in the shooting and the mother is said to be in stable condition.

It is unknown where the gun was found exactly in the house, with authorities saying the weapon belonged to a family member inside the home, according to WISH.

It is unclear what the family member was doing when the shooting occurred.

The woman’s husband and another child were not at the home at the time of the shooting.

‘Gun ownership is a right. I fight for that every day, but with every right comes responsibility. One of those responsibilities for gun ownership is to responsibly store your firearm. It’s a lesson I wish more people would take to heart,’ said gun rights attorney Guy Relford via CBS 4.

Guy Relford teaches gun safety courses and reminds all parents to always lock up their guns.

‘Listen there are quick open gun safes. I have a safe I can open in less than a second,’ said Relford.

‘If you didn’t store your gun in some way so it’s inaccessible to people who are not trained to handle your gun, then you are negligent in some way,’ reiterated Relford.

Both the Hendricks County detectives and Child Protective Services are investigating the shooting. It remained unclear if charges were forthcoming.