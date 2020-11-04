: About author bio at bottom of article.

Trump Train: Texan supporter who bashed Biden car on highway also drove...

Eliazara Cisneros San Antonio Trump supporter boasts of slamming into Biden Harris car making its way through Texas I-35. Boasts of same feat in June against BLM protest.

A Texan Trump supporter who boasted on Facebook about bashing a Biden campaign car during a highway ‘ambush’ last week has boasted of also driving through a BLM protest in June.

Eliazara Cisneros was among Trump supporters who surrounded a Biden Harris camping bus on a Texas highway on Friday.

Video of the incident (see below) shows a parade of trucks with flags supportive of President Donald Trump surrounded the campaign bus on I-35 North between San Antonio and Austin.

Video also showed a black SUV slamming into a white SUV that was escorting the Biden vehicle.

Cisneros on Facebook claimed the vehicle was his car, posting in a since deleted post:

‘That was me slamming that f****r. Hell yea.’

‘That was me slamming that f****r. Hell yea.’

Cisneros also celebrated the fact that his vehicle made it out of the incident entirely unscathed.

The vehicle driven by the volunteers, however, sustained visible damage, according to photographs posted on social media.

Cisneros also conceded driving the same vehicle through a protest in June in San Antonio.

He did not injure anyone – the protesters dispersed as he drove slowly through their demonstration.

At the time, Cisneros told local news outlets that he wanted them to show support of his president.

Video of that incident showed him approaching the crowds, shouting: ‘Get the f*** out the way!’

I fail to see what trumper truckers hope to accomplish with this. Will harrassment, intimidation, bullying convince people to vote for their candidate? Sorry, but it’s more likely to have the opposite effect as their behavior goes viral on social media. Biden thanks them! pic.twitter.com/BOt7sDyoFh — Mark Larsen (@yanquetino) October 31, 2020

Harassment of voters?

They yelled the same back at him.

The FBI is now investigating the ‘Trump Train’ incident.

No one was injured in June and Cisneros at the time said it was never his intention to harm anyone.

‘I didn’t want to hurt anybody. You know, get off the street, get on the sidewalk and protest whatever you are protesting on the sidewalk. Stay safe,’ he said.

He also shared photos on social media of guns, describing them an ‘Antifa Meat Tenderizer’.

The incident led to President Trump tweeting praise for the drivers involved, calling them patriots, posting, ‘I love Texas!’

Did nothing wrong?

Others said it was a dangerous intimidation tactic that could have escalated into violence.

‘In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,’ the president wrote. ‘Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!’

Trump had voiced his support for the convoy earlier on Saturday by tweeting a video of MAGA flag-flying cars surrounding the Biden bus as it made its way down the highway, writing: ‘I LOVE TEXAS.’

Other videos shared on social media painted a more dangerous portrait of the confrontation, showing cars driving perilously close to the bus and at one point even running into a Biden staff member’s car.

The confrontation resulted in Democrats cancelling three scheduled events in the state – which is considered a battleground amid a surge in early-voting the dailymail reports.

Joe Biden attacked Trump’s support for the convoy participants between campaign stops in Philadelphia on Sunday, saying: ‘We’ve never had anything like this.

‘At least we’ve never had a president who thinks it’s a good thing.’

Biden’s campaign had planned to hold multiple events in Texas over the weekend as part of its effort to shore up support there before the election.

But, as the Biden bus and supporters drove through the state, traveling from Loredo, to San Antonio and Austin, they were met by convoys of Trump supporters who harassed them, as seen in several viral videos.

One of the videos – tweeted by Trump – allegedly showed a convoy trying to run the Biden bus off the road near San Marcos.