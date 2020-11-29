Briana Teirra Johnson Houston, Texas woman identified as woman found in trunk of car driven by Victor Campbell Jr. Man faces series of charges.

Texas police have identified the body of a woman found in a trunk of a car after giving pursuit to a fleeing driver which led to the man’s arrest upon the car crashing.

The startling discovery occurred Saturday morning following calls to police of a reckless driver on I-10 in Beaumont.

After being spotted by a trooper, the driver, since identified as Victor Campbell Jr. of Fresno, Texas, refused to pull over. Officers pursued Campbell, 35, before he lost control of the vehicle and crashing into a concrete barrier and coming to a halt in a church parking lot, Fox 26 Houston reports.

Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle only to discover upon popping the trunk the body of Briana Teirra Johnson, a 28-year-old Houston woman.

Campbell was taken to a hospital and later released, but remains in police custody.

Fox 29 San Antonio quoted Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Ben Collins Sr. as saying that the woman’s death was under investigation as a homicide.

Police with a warrant searched a house Sunday morning in Houston that sources said belonged to Johnson, KTRK-TV reported, citing sources who said Campbell also lived there from time to time.

The manner and cause of Johnson’s death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Sources said Campbell sough to dispose of Johnson’s body in the early hours of Saturday morning, going so far as to cover the surveillance camera on his side of the duplex with a sheet, while neglecting to cover the other side.

Surveillance video showed Campbell backing up Johnson’s car to the door and loading up her body into the trunk around 4:55 a.m. Saturday. That video has been given to investigators.

Campbell faces charges for felony evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Additional felony charges may be added, police said.

He has several previous charges for family violence.