Benjamin Patino East Los Angeles Trump supporter posts video threatening to take out Democrats if Biden wins. FBI investigates.

Disconcert has come to the fore after a California Trump supporter posted a video on social media where he threatened to kill Democrats if Joe Biden won the US presidential election.

Benjamin Patino, 39, come Friday morning was detained by FBI just outside his of East Los Angeles residence the dailymail reports.

The man’s arrest follows him posting ‘disturbing’ video on social media days after voters went to the polls in which no clear outright winner had been called along with incumbent, Donald Trump alleging widespread voter fraud and collusion against him.

Filmed on a cell phone, Patino said: ‘I don’t know, at this point, like, if Biden gets in I’m just gonna do like a school shooter, just take out all these Democrats and a few pedophiles on my way out. If I go to hell I’m taking these motherf***ers with me.’

The video was posted by Instagram account @fit_funny_patriot and the post was shared on Twitter.

@FBILosAngeles This man is threatening a shooting and stabbing at protests tomorrow. His name is Benjamin Patino, he resides in East LA. pic.twitter.com/WARr8QLkMP — Mary (@Adoro_il_Caffe) November 6, 2020

Other threatening posts

Other posts appeared to show a conversation between Patino and an Antifa supporter.

In the messages Patino allegedly threatens to ‘stab you right in the f**king back.’

‘I’ll actually look like one of you guys so you won’t even know who the f**k I am I’ll wear a mask and everything. And then when you don’t suspect it will stab you right in the f**king back, So hopefully see you tomorrow.’

He added: ‘I’m gonna come dressed in all in black wearing a mask you will know who the f**k I am.’

It was feared Patino intended to carry out his threat to kill against Biden supporting BLM protesters who planned to oppose a Trump rally happening in downtown Los Angeles Friday.

The Stop the Count rally was organized by Trump supporters and scheduled to begin outside City Hall.

One online poster advertising the gathering said: ‘Calling all patriots. Come out and get your voice heard!’ It added: ‘We only trust in Trump.’

Violent fascist Benjamin Patino has already been arrested at least once for doing violent fascism. He’s threatening to murder people in DTLA today. Here’s some photos of him https://t.co/SzaeitftlK pic.twitter.com/9AG7GaY4KY — Andy Ngo is a fascist (@desertborder) November 6, 2020

‘I would never have done anything’

BLM protesters had warned supporters from attending the rally due to Patino’s deadly threat.

As of Friday morning Patino’s Instagram account appears to have been taken down.

It’s understood he also posted an apology online but that’s also gone.

When dailymail approached the agents outside Patino’s residence they confirmed they were with the FBI.

Patino at the time of his arrest denied ever intending to carry out the threats in his video.

‘I would never have done anything, I took it (the video) down straight away, I’ve never had a gun,’ the man is alleged to have told FBI agents according to the dailymail.

‘God damn cheats and liars’,

Patino is alleged to have also said he had previously attended a Trump rally in Beverly Hills where he said Biden supporters ‘were getting in my face’.

According to news reports from August, Patino was arrested at a demonstration that saw hundreds of Trump supporters and BLM activists clash.

Patino was cited and released, said Lt. Max Subin of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

It remained unclear whether Patino still remained in custody following questioning.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Los Angeles field office told dailymail: ‘We are aware of the reports that are circulating out there and we are working with our law enforcement partners to investigate possible alleged federal violations.’

Patino, who according to a Twitter account is President/CEO of the Mascot Staffing Co, that supplies mascot costumes, is a fitness freak who regularly posts photos of his buff physique or videos of him working out, including one of him lifting building blocks in his backyard.

He’s also an ardent Trump supporter, regularly posting political slogans and photos of himself wearing a red MAGA hat.

During the election this past few days he has posted several Trump banners and images of polling figures with the tag: ‘God damn cheats and liars’, referring to the Democrats.



Come early Saturday, Biden had all but declared himself the winner of the US elections as late votes tallied in swing states appeared to give him 300 electoral college votes while the wildcard remained whether Trump would concede defeat and what would transpire as he continued to contest election results as the US remained on the precipice of potential wide discord.