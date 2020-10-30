: About author bio at bottom of article.

Tysheda Mitchell Harrisburg, Pennsylvania woman arrested dousing teen w/ lighter fluid and threatening to set her on fire.

A 34-year-old Pennsylvania woman was charged Thursday with attempted criminal homicide for dousing a 14 year old teenager with lighter fluid and threatening to light her on fire, according to a Harrisburg Police Department release.

Tysheda Kapree Mitchell was arrested Thursday morning, police said. Mitchell also threatened to light the girl’s house on fire.

Police were dispatched around 8:53 p.m. on September 27 to the 400 block of Crescent Street for a domestic incident. When they arrived, they learned of Mitchell’s role in the incident.

Harrisburg Police Criminal Investigation Division, and Dauphin County Children and Youth, investigated, which led to Mitchell’s charges. She was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, arson, and possession of explosive material.

Not immediately clear is what led to Tysheda Mitchell threatening her victim and if there had been ‘prior’ altercations.

According to court records, Mitchell is in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted through the department’s Crimewatch website.