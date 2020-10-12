Tracey Lynn Rieker found dead: Body of missing Venice, Florida mother of four found in submerged car in lake near home as new questions are raised.

Foul play? The body of a missing mother-of-four is believed to have been found inside her car in a pond near her Florida home after she vanished in the middle of the night at the end of last month.

Tracey Lynn Rieker, 44, went missing in the early hours of September 30 in Venice. She had left behind her wallet and phone.

Police this weekend said her Nissan Xterra was found Saturday morning in a pond nearby Knight’s Trail with a body inside. They are said to be treating the death as a traffic homicide and investigating the cause of death.

Of note, police declined to say what led them to the pond which led to the macabre discovery of the mother’s body, WFLA reports.

Rieker’s husband Christian had said his wife was ‘having trouble sleeping and wasn’t eating a whole lot’ before her disappearance.

Manic state of mind

Christian said his wife had been in a manic state, leaving family and friends even more worried about her mindset.

In an interview on October 6, Christian told Fox 13: ‘[She was] really focused on her religious outreach, and so when we woke up [and] the car was gone and she was gone… we just called the authorities.’

Adding: ‘This is completely opposite of who Tracey is. It’s alarming. We are concerned about what mindset she’s in.

‘I actually called her phone thinking that she’d have it and then noticed it was ringing in the house.’

Tracey is also said to have been ‘fasting for religious purposes…and may be disheveled or delirious’.

Following the discovery of a body Tracey’s family released a statement: ‘Our family is grateful for the outpouring of support and donations of both time and resources in the search for Tracey.

‘The outcome of the investigation is shocking and devastating, and we wish this could have been investigated sooner to bring needed closure for the family. At this time, we are grieving as an extended and cohesive family unit, and request privacy while we work through this.’

Cause of death yet to be confirmed

In a statement police said: ‘At approximately 11:45 a.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 10, divers with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and North Port PD, assisted by the FWC, Venice PD and Sarasota K9 Search and Rescue, located a green Nissan Xterra in a large pond in the Toscana Isles subdivision in Venice, close to Knights Trail.

‘Inside the vehicle was a deceased female, believed to be that of Tracey Lynn Rieker, 44, missing from her Venice home since Sept. 30.

‘Authorities are in the process of recovering the vehicle at this time. The case is being investigated as a traffic crash that involved death of an involved party. An investigation continues to determine Rieker’s cause of death.’

The case is being treated as a homicide and Rieker’s cause of death has not been confirmed.