Timothy Takehara Placentia, California father mystery murder suicide. Dad stabs 9 year old twin daughters to death then self. No motive known.

A 41 year old father is reported to have murdered his two 9 year old twin daughters before stabbing himself to death. The purported murder-suicide took place while the children’s mother and grandmother slept inside the house according to California police.

Timothy Takehara was found with fatal stab wounds on the grass of a front yard in Placentia, northern Orange County, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Officers then found the two young girls, aged 9, stabbed to death inside a nearby home. It is thought the father upon stabbing his two daughters inside the family home then left the home and proceeded to fatally stab himself, his body found along a nearby sidewalk.

The identities of the 9 year old victims was not released by authorities. The two girls were in the third grade at Golden Elementary School abc7 reports.

‘Our thoughts are with the students’ family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss,’ the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District said in a statement.

‘My husband just stabbed my children!’

Police responded to a 911 call in which a frantic woman is heard saying, ‘My husband just stabbed my children!’

The call came in at about 12:38 a.m. Wednesday at the 400 block of Swanson Avenue, Placentia police Lt. Adam Gloe said in a statement.

Responding police found a man lying on a sidewalk bleeding from stab wounds.

The two girls were found bleeding and suffering from stab wounds in the living room of a home across the street cbslosangeles reported.

Police said the man, who investigators believe is the father of both children, had stabbed the two girls before taking his own life.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the children’s mother and grandmother were asleep inside the home when the two girls were murdered but were unharmed.

Previous domestic violence incident

Investigators said they are treating the incident as a suspected murder-suicide and said they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the slayings.

Of note, officers had been called out to reports of domestic violence at the home multiple times in the past, authorities said.

In September 2019 there was a verbal argument between adults reported at the home. Officers responded to investigate but did not make any arrests and say no injuries were reported.

Placentia Police Sgt. Bryce Angel described the deaths as ‘extremely tragic’.

‘My heart goes out to the family,’ he told reporters at the scene.

‘This is just a tragic situation for the this whole community.’

He added: ‘It is extremely tragic for the family. It’s just one of those things that we hate to see happen. We’re trying to get to the bottom of this, why it happened.’

A neighbor told Eyewitness News the news of the murder-suicide came as a shock to the quiet neighborhood.

To date no motive has been determined in the slayings.

Placentia Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 714-993-8164 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.