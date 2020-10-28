‘I’m a racist.’ Paul Ng Scottsdale realtor fired after racist rant against black man caught on video as Asian openly admits being racist. Social media revolts.

An Arizona real estate agent has become much maligned after captured video showed the man confronting two black men outside his condo building — telling them they weren’t welcome due to the color of their skin. The incident eventually led to the man being fired following social media outcry.

Video of the Friday incident, which has gone viral (see below) shows Scottsdale Realtor Paul Ng asking the men, including YouTuber Dre Abram aka LilAJDre why they are taking pictures outside his building — only to outright say he is racist and hurling a racial slur at them.

‘Why are you coming over here?’ Video shows Abram asking Ng.

‘I just want to see what you guys are taking pictures of,’ Ng replies.

‘Why is it your business?’ Abram says.

‘I’m a racist. So what’s the issue?’

Ng then says the area is his home while noting recent ‘problems’ in the neighborhood, prompting Abram to say he doesn’t care about those issues and that Ng doesn’t know him, footage shows.

“Do you know a lot of white men are doing racist things in this world, sir?” Abram then asks Ng.

Ng initially says no only to openly admit, ‘I’m a racist.’

Adding, ‘I’m a racist. So what’s the issue?’

‘OK, that’s fine, so what’s your point?’ Abram continues. ‘Why are you here?’

Wait for it kids…

‘Because this is a no-n—-r zone,’ Ng is heard replying.

‘I shouldn’t have said that…’

Abram later posted the video on social media, where it went viral and led to Ng’s arrest on a charge of disorderly conduct 12News reports.

Of note, the Phoenix New Times reported Ng having worked as an independent contractor for Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, a luxury real estate firm, which following video going viral releasing a statement saying that Ng had been fired and his license severed.

Stressed Russ Lyon Sotheby’s Realty management, ‘we will not tolerate discrimination or racism of any kind. Period. Never has. Never will.’

The company said the broker had not sold a home with them in the last two years, while stressing any commissions going further back will be donated to charity.

12News has since reported Ng telling them off-camera that he ‘shouldn’t have said what he did.’

Welcome to a deeply divided polarized America …