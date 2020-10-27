Michele Boudreau Deegan Whatcom County Washington state mother & psychologist kills twin 7 year old daughters then self in murder suicide amid custody dispute.

A Washington state mother killed her 7-year-old twin daughters before taking her own life in a suspected murder-suicide according to reports.

Dr Michele Boudreau Deegan a local psychologist is believed to have shot her two twin seven year old daughters dead as they slept before taking her own life, Friday night according to a news release via the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Notice of the slayings came the following afternoon after authorities responded to a multi-level residence in Sudden Valley, Whatcom County after a man called to say he found his landlord and her two young daughters dead in a bedroom.

Investigators believe Deegan, 55, fatally shot the girls in their beds before turning the gun on herself KOMO reports.

Authorities believe that a custody dispute between the mother and the children’s father was the primary motivation for the killings.

‘Narcissistic Parenting – A Set Up for Suicide.’

Search results revealed Deegan’s practice based in Bellingham, Washington. On Deegan’s professional Facebook page, she described herself as providing mental health counseling for adolescents, individuals and couples.

Perhaps ominously, on the day of the shooting, Deegan shared a post on Facebook titled: ‘Narcissistic Parents Are Literally Incapable of Loving Their Children’

The same day, Deegan shared a video on her page titled, ‘Narcissistic Parenting – A Set Up for Suicide.’ (see above).

A report via heavy noted Deegan having a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in professional counseling, according to the official website for Rising Sun Health & Wellness.

Ironically, Deegan specialized in marriage and family therapy while attaining her doctorate of psychology. Deegan was a member of the National Board for Certified Counselors, the American Counseling Association and the American Mental Health Counselors Association. On that website, Deegan used the name Dr. Michele Boudreau Angelis.