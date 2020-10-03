: About author bio at bottom of article.

A Virginia woman has been arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend’s three-year-old son was fatally injured in her care.

Megan Marie Paris, 30 of Gladys, Campbell County was arrested after police airlifted the toddler boy from Gladys to Roanoke on September 16.

The child’s injuries were so severe that the infant boy needed to be rushed to hospital.

Paris was the former girlfriend of the child’s father and was living with his dad at the time of the incident, reported KTRK.

After arriving to Roanoke-Carillon Hospital, authorities determined the boy sustained his injuries while in Paris’ care.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested the former girlfriend the same day.

The sheriff’s office booked Paris with more charges when the little boy died as a result of his injuries on September 18.

‘Her statements and comments were inconsistent with an accident and some of the injuries [the child] received,’ Captain Tracy Emmerson said.

‘The type of trauma he received has led us to believe there’s no way this could’ve been an accident,’ he continued.

The captain also said the sheriff’s office is investigating whether Paris may have harmed the boy prior to his death.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office are waiting on results of the boy’s autopsy and have alleged that Paris was responsible for his injuries.

The woman was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, child abuse, and neglect, and is being held without bond with a scheduled hearing on October 7.

More charges may follow, police said upon the receipt of the results of the autopsy, WDBJ7 said.

No known motive into the child’s apparent fatal abuse was immediately known.