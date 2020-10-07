Lena Hernandez sentenced. Torrance Karen cops 45 days jail in a plea deal in connection to previous assault. Was captured on video going on racist rants against Asian Americans in June.

A California woman who was captured on camera going on racist rants targeting Asian Americans in Torrance in June was sentenced Tuesday to jail time after pleading no contest in connection to a previous assault.

Lena Hernandez, 54, of Long Beach, agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor battery in exchange for the 45-day sentence relating to an October 2019 incident at the Del Amo Fashion Center, involving Kayceelyn Salminao, nbclosangeles reports.

The plea deal follows ‘Torrance Karen’ as she came to be known on social media being captured on camera going on a pair of racist rants aimed at Asian Americans at a Torrance park in June. In both instances the unhinged woman was not charged.

The term, Karen became a widely used pejorative expression over the summer used by netizens to usually describe white privileged middle aged women expressing contempt for others, often exercising their perceived privilege in a bid to diminish their victims.

Hernandez, identified as a retired social worker (yes the irony…) verbally assaulted a custodian at the mall, then physically attacked a female bystander who tried to intervene, pushing her to the ground.

A history of anti social behavior

It wasn’t until video of the racist rants going viral that a woman who Hernandez previously assaulted came forward claiming having been a previous victim of the unhinged woman late last year.

Hernandez was arrested on a misdemeanor charge by Torrance police in July, according to LA County jail records. Hernandez posted bail and was released about 4:10 p.m.

Hernandez was the subject of two viral videos in June which showed her going on racist rants against Asian Americans in Wilson Park on Crenshaw Boulevard.

In the first case, on June 10, Hernandez was caught on video verbally accosting a young woman exercising at the park.

‘Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong in,’ the unhinged woman yelled. ‘This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here.’

On June 11, an Asian man posted a video online showing him and his son being accosted and mocked by the same woman on the same day.

‘You need to go home,’ the woman tells the man.

As part of her plea deal, Hernandez was on Tuesday ordered to pay $1,500 and will not be allowed to own a firearm for the next 10 years. Indeed.