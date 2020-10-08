Kristin Glass missing: Fears grow for a missing Wilmington, North Carolina woman as discarded phone is found as it is thought she may have thrown phone away cause she was being followed.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of a missing North Carolina woman after her discarded phone was reportedly found at the side of the road Monday afternoon as friends and family increase fear the woman is in danger.

Concern for Kristin Dumond Glass, 43, follows her last speaking to her family on the morning of her disappearance circa 11.30am on Monday, October 5 according to a Wilmington Police Dept Facebook post.

It remained unclear if Kristin Glass had expressed concern of her wellbeing at the time.

Topsail Beach Police Chief Samuel Gervase told The Port City Daily Glass may have thrown her cell from her car window because she was afraid someone was tracking her using the GPS.

Wilmington Police Department has not confirmed that theory, adding: ‘We stand by our statement that we will not comment on the investigative leads we’re following.’

Detectives are taking this case very seriously and following various leads.’

A flyer posted on social media indicated Glass having last been seen in Topsail Beach, the southernmost town of Topsail Island where her discarded phone had been found Monday afternoon just on 3.45pm. She was said to be driving a gold colored 2001 Mercedes Benz with the license plate CJB 9495. She was first reported missing Monday evening.

Surveillance footage taken 45 minutes before he phone was found by a local homeowner shows Glass alone ‘and not under duress’ inside a Wilmington bank at 3pm, according to Gervase.

Police spokesperson Jessica Williams said: ‘Detectives are taking this case very seriously and following various leads.’

Glass is described as blonde with green eyes and a petite build. She has a dragonfly tattoo on her left lower leg.

Family members defend accusations against missing woman’s boyfriend

Glass’s Facebook profile states her having studied marketing and international business and trade at Florida Atlantic University and now working an account executive at Sage Island.

A missing persons poster showing Glass has been widely shared online.

Posted, Glass’ half-sister, Julie Coxe on Facebook: ‘My half sister Kristin Glass is missing and we are worried sick.’

Coxe also addressed detractors who pointed to Glass’ boyfriend, Scott Wick.

Wrote Coxe, ‘Scott is a loved and trusted part of our family. Scott has been nothing but helpful and cooperative with the police in their search and he desperately loves and misses Kristin, as does the rest of her family. The hateful and accusatory comments directed toward him are unfounded.’

Anyone with information regarding Glass’s disappearance is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department on (910)-343-3609.