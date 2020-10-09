Kayla Eubanks Southwest passenger forced to wear pilot shirt after plane low cut top outfit deemed ‘offensive’ by staff.

A woman who was initially booted off a Southwest flight on Tuesday over her risque low cut top was forced to wear a pilot’s shirt after airline staff told her the fashion attire was ‘lewd, obscene, and offensive.’

Kayla Eubanks took to Twitter to share her annoyance with the airline after she was refused entry for a plane headed to Chicago – unless she covered up. At the time, Eubanks shared herself sporting a black halter top accompanied with a red skirt and black chucks.

‘Y’all I was KICKED OFF my @SouthwestAir flight because my boobs are “lewd, obscene and offensive,”‘ the vetoed passenger posted. ‘I was told that passengers may look at me in my attire and be offended.’

Eubanks would post a series of videos documenting her time at the gate. In one clip, a gate agent struggles to find the dress code policy she is trying to enforce on Eubanks.

‘This @SouthwestAir employee practically did cartwheels to ensure that I wouldn’t get on this plane y’all,’ an irate Eubanks says. ‘I was held at the gate for 30 minutes because of my shirt.’

‘How will my shirt impact my flight, for myself, the other passengers or even the pilot?

Posted Eubanks in another tweet, ‘How will my shirt impact my flight, for myself, the other passengers or even the pilot? Y’all have a dress code for CUSTOMERS who pay to get on a plane? It’s the constant policing of women’s bodies for me.’

Unable to find the policy in question, the gate agent summonsed the plane’s captain who comes out and makes light of the situation.

‘They’re hating on you because you are looking good,’ the captain tells Eubanks.

The pilot then tries to find a solution for Eubanks to get back onto the flight.

‘If they have it in their book that you have to cover up, are you willing to do that,’ he asks. Eubanks retorts: ‘I want to see it because right now it’s policing my body.’

Attempting to diffuse the situation, the captain offers to give Eubanks one of his shirts if she doesn’t have something that she can put on.

‘I need something to put on but I need to see the rule,’ Eubanks asserts. ‘I am curious, like what does it say.’

‘Should I leave (my breasts) them at home,’

Eubanks would eventually share a photo of herself on the flight, wearing a large t-shirt that the pilot loaned to her. She shared that she took the shirt off mid-flight and was told that she would need to speak with a supervisor upon landing.

Landing in Chicago, Eubanks returned the pilot’s t-shirt as she disembarked and was met by two airline supervisors.

Eubanks recorded another video, showing the supervisors telling her how she was being ‘lewd, obscene or offensive’ by wearing the shirt, which they had assumed was a bikini top.

‘Should I leave them at home,’ Eubanks asks in the clip, talking about her breasts.

She continues going back and forth with the two supervisors, who eventually tell her to ‘try it’ if she were to try to fly another Southwest flight while wearing the halter top.

‘No one vocalized an issue except you all,’ Eubanks chides as the clip comes to a close.

#kaylaeubanks i agree with flight attendants. No one goes on an aeroplane wearing a bra and thinks its ok. She did it for attention seeking. — @Scottishlass71 (@scottishlass71) October 9, 2020

In a statement to the Daily Dot, Southwest Airlines claimed that they promote a ‘family-centric environment.’

Eubanks has since been offered a refund.

Told Southwest in a statement:

‘Our employees are responsible for the well-being and comfort of everyone onboard the flight. We do our best to promote a family-centric environment, and we count on our customers to use good judgment and exercise discretion while traveling.

‘Regarding our policies, each situation is very different, and our employees are responsible for following our Contract of Carriage, which is available on our website.’

‘The customer was allowed to travel on her scheduled itinerary, and we also reached out to her directly to apologize for her experience and provide a refund of her fare as a gesture of goodwill.’