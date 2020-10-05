: About author bio at bottom of article.

Jason Lata Denton, Texas man arrested sucker punching Dan Royce Schochler III playing ‘F*** Donald Trump, ‘ rap song during Texas MAGA rally.

A Donald Trump supporter has been arrested after sucker-punching a protester for reportedly playing the song ‘F*** Donald Trump,‘ during a Texas area rally.

The Denton Police Department announced on Saturday that Jason Lata, 44, of Flower Mound was charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Lata after a 17-second clip (see below) surfaced on social media showing the MAGA supporter striking the victim, Dan Royce Schochler III, around 1pm.

The incident happened outside a Buc-ee’s convenience store in Denton.

The footage begins mid-confrontation with Lata, who is not wearing a face mask, screaming at Schochler to ‘turn it off!’

Violent Trump supporter at a rally in Texas assaults a peaceful counter-protester pic.twitter.com/s950Q3kgTj — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 3, 2020

The song ‘FDT’ [F*** Donald Trump] by rappers YG and Nipsey Hussle is heard playing in the background as another Trump supporter tells the protesters ‘you guys shouldn’t even be here.’

‘I’ll f*** you up,’ Lata tells Schochler before unexpectedly punching the man in the face. ‘Get up motherf*****!’

After a few Trump supporters intervene, Lata is taken aside as Schochler lays on the ground.

Hours after the incident, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon confirmed on Twitter that the department was aware of the assault and launched an investigation.

By the time authorities arrived, Lata had fled the convenience store TMZ reported.

A statement said that Schochler suffered an abrasion below his right eyebrow and suffered a broken tooth.

Schochler later confirmed his injuries on Twitter, where he publicly identified himself as the victim in the video.

‘Assaulted for peacefully protesting and standing up for myself…’

‘Hi, yeah that’s me, the one that got punched. Gonna be fine but had to go to the hospital,’ he wrote.

Schochler set up a GoFundMe on Saturday to raise money for his medical bills. He added that any money leftover would be donated to Denton’s Food not Bombs and the Audre Lorde Project.

‘I was assaulted for peacefully protesting and standing up for myself. Any help paying my medical bills would be greatly appreciated,’ he wrote in an accompanying message.

The fundraiser as of Sunday night had raised $4,849 of a $5,000 goal

Lata remains held at City of Denton Jail pending bail of $15,000.