Goey Charles Uniondale NY man murders 6 month pregnant girlfriend, Vanessa Pierre, dumps body along Queens expressway video shows.

The NYPD released video on Tuesday showing a man dragging his pregnant girlfriend’s lifeless body out of a car and dumping her on the side of an expressway in Queens.

The clip, tweeted by NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison (see below) allegedly shows 29-year-old Goey ‘Joey’ Charles pulling out the body of Vanessa Pierre, 29, out of a vehicle and leaving her on the ground on Horace Harding Expressway near Bell Boulevard in Bayside, next to a small bush, Friday morning.

Video shows the boyfriend getting back in the driver’s seat before footage cuts off.

The city medical examiner’s office confirmed Tuesday morning that Pierre had been strangled. She died of asphyxia due to compression of the neck, and the death has been ruled a homicide, a spokeswoman said.

A passerby found the victim with a pair of grey sweatpants wrapped around her throat about 90 minutes after Charles fled in the dead woman’s car, authorities say.

On October 23rd in the confines of the 111th precinct, 29-year-old Vanessa Pierre and her unborn baby were found deceased laying facedown on the sidewalk off of Horace Harding Expressway. pic.twitter.com/OiTW0AMzud — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) October 27, 2020

‘A pregnant woman was allegedly killed by this defendant — the father of her unborn child.’

Come Monday, three days after the gruesome murder, Goey Charles of Uniondale, Long Island was arrested Monday evening, circa 6pm, with the boyfriend charged with second-degree murder the nydailynews reported.

Prosecutors allege Charles stopping the vehicle on the parkway about 2:50 a.m., climbing out from behind the wheel and getting into the backseat with Pierre. The victim was still alive but was soon lying motionless inside the vehicle — with Charles finally leaving her behind about 4:40 a.m to die on the sidewalk about 18 miles from his home.

‘This is a heartbreaking case,’ said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. ‘A pregnant woman was allegedly killed by this defendant — the father of her unborn child. Her family is devastated. The defendant … will answer for his alleged actions.’

Both Pierre and Charles hailed from Long Island — with Pierre living in Hempstead while Charles lived in nearby Uniondale.

Pierre, a nurse practitioner, was six months pregnant with Charles’ child, a girl, who would have been named Libby Egypt, her sister, Melissa Pierre, 27, told via the nypost.

‘She loved him and she wanted a family but I told her this man is not it,’ Melissa said. ‘I kept telling her this man is not it. Something was just off about him. He was a pathological liar. They moved really fast, been together about a year, less than that. From what it looked like, it looked like he wasn’t really working.’

‘That wasn’t his car,’ she said of the vehicle shown in the video released by police. ‘That was Vanessa’s car.’

‘She met the wrong guy.’

Vanessa never got ‘into altercations with anybody’ or even raised her voice, the victim’s sister said.

‘She was very excited about the baby,’ she added.

‘It’s horrible what happened,’ Pierre’s father Herlin Pierre told the nydailynews. ‘I lost two people. I was prepared to have a baby shower for her.’

‘I take it very hard,’ he added. ‘I can’t even sleep. She have a nice family, she go to school, she’s a nurse— look what happened. She met the wrong guy.’

Yet to be necessarily understood is what led to the boyfriend murdering his six month nurse practitioner girlfriend.

Charles was scheduled to appear in Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday, with the man facing 25 years to life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.