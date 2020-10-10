Eloisa Pinto Fontes missing: Former top Brazilian model who went missing found wandering disoriented in slum as ex husband accuses her of drug abuse.

A missing top Brazilian model who suddenly vanished from New York City last year has been found in her home country, where she was reportedly wandering around Rio de Janeiro ‘disoriented’ in a notorious favela (slum).

Eloisa Pinto Fontes, 26, had once appeared on the covers of fashion magazines like Elle and Grazia, according to The Daily Mail. She had also been prominently featured in a Dolce & Gabbana campaign at one time.

But this week, the missing Brazilian model was found alone and disoriented in a Rio favela about a year after disappearing from New York City.

She was found after a neighborhood watch team had received a tip about a shoeless and shirtless unknown woman wandering around the area for a few days in the shanty town of Morro do Cantagalo.

According to local media, Fontes was found carrying a rucksack containing documents of her contracts with international modeling agencies and references from international photographers.

Found in a paranoid state

The former top model was said to be in a paranoid state and reluctant to go with police, who she thought were trying to steal from her.

Of note, the slums are renown for rampant drug abuse with many dwellers in the throes of crack cocaine use.

Family had been searching for the Brazilian model ever since she went missing from New York City in June 2019, disappearing from the home she shared with reported husband and fellow top model Andre Birleanul.

According to CNN Brazil, the missing and now found Brazilian model has been referred to the Philippe Pinel Municipal Institute, where she is also being accompanied by social workers.

There, she underwent a psychiatric evaluation and has been hospitalized for mental health care.

Authorities told CNN that they are not sure how long Fontes had been in Rio nor how the woman came to end up in the slums.

No plan existed to release the model from the Brazilian mental health facility.

Former model also denied using drugs or having psychiatric issues

Local media reported the woman surfacing in Rio earlier this year, shacking up with a ‘boyfriend’ only for the pair to break up four months later after the former model exhibited ‘debilitating’ behavorial issues. She soon went missing again.

On July 30, Eloisa according to local media attended the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) and guaranteed ‘I am not in any danger,’ after family petitioned to find the missing woman. She said she wanted to keep her distance from relatives, ‘who only want their money and not their well-being’. The model also said she did not trust any sister, nor her mother, and said she had ‘family traumas’.

The model also denied using drugs or having any type of psychiatric problem.

Authorities informed Fontes’ mother of her daughter’s whereabouts who is reported to be en route to assist in the care of the missing model.

According to The Mirror, Brazilian model Fontes had briefly went missing in New York before being found about five days later in White Plains — a 30 minute drive north of NYC. This disappearance was prior to the year-long vanishing.

Her husband, Andre Birleanu, a Russian supermodel apparently split shortly after she briefly went missing in New York. He has retained custody of their seven year old daughter.

‘She will never come near my daughter again.’

Told the estranged husband via local media, ‘I have been a single father since then. Not a penny or a toy or gift she sent, but she has money for crack, cocaine in the slum. Very shocking. She will never come near my daughter again.’

Adding, ‘She abandoned my daughter at an airport in Europe and I had to fly to London to pick her up (the child). Eloisa never used drugs near me, but she was extremely explosive and rebellious. Neither her family nor me , nor can anyone speak to her.’

According to Birleanu, a recent relationship by Eloisa may have influenced the young woman’s behavior. ‘When she was with him, she used drugs.’ the former husband said.

Following her first disappearance, modeling work and contracts apparently dried up for the Brazilian model and she went missing again only to be found this week.

‘She was walking through the community completely disorientated,’ a neighborhood watch representative said of Fontes’ condition when she was found.

‘And yesterday we were able to locate her and rescue her.’