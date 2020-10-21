Miami cop to be disciplined for wearing Trump face mask at polling...

Daniel Ubeda Miami officer faces disciplining for wearing Trump face mask at polling station while in full uniform. A form of intimidation and defying neutrality.

Surely they must have known what they were doing? A Miami police officer faces disciplining after wearing a face covering supporting President Donald Trump at a polling site.

Officer Daniel Ubeda was spotted on Tuesday at the Government Center, inside barriers demarcating the polling site, where he was apparently casting his ballot in early voting.

Miami’s police chief said Ubeda would be disciplined, though exactly how had not been determined, according to the Miami Herald.

The cop’s face attire was an apparent violation of Florida laws that prohibit displaying campaign signs within 150 feet of a polling place, as well as banning political campaigning in the course of official duties.

Ubeda was spotted by Miami-Dade Democratic Pary Chair Steve Simeonidis, who confronted the officer and took his picture.

‘This is city funded voter intimidation. Ubeda should be suspended immediately,’ Simeonidis posted in a tweet.

‘Not only is this an egregious form of voter intimidation, but it’s also a crime,’ Simeonidis claimed.

Simeonidis told the Herald that Ubeda ‘laughed it off’ after he was questioned about the face mask.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also called the officer’s actions ‘inappropriate,’ even if he was there to cast a ballot.

‘It’s a violation of departmental orders. A police officer is supposed to be impartial,’ Suarez on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Herald.

Adding, ‘Irrespective of who the person was, whatever sign it would have been, it would’ve been problematic.’

Deputy Police Chief Ron Papier said he spoke with Chief Jorge Colina and that the ‘appropriate disciplinary action’ will be taken against Ubeda.

‘Obviously this is a clear violation of our department policy regarding campaigning while on duty,’ Papier told the Herald. ‘Additionally, the mask has offensive language, which is also a violation of department policy.’

Florida election law Chapter 102.101 states that “No sheriff, deputy sheriff, police officer, or other officer of the law shall be allowed within the polling place without permission from the clerk or a majority of the inspectors, except to cast his or her ballot.” It also states that if an officer fails to comply with the provision, “the clerk or the inspectors or any one of them shall make an affidavit against such officer for his or her arrest.”

Following the incident, the Miami Police Department released a statement saying Ubeda’s conduct is ‘being addressed immediately.’

A photo of the mask shows that it has the unofficial Trump slogan ‘no more bulls**t’.