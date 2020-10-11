North Carolina card game argument at Rowland home leaves 1 player shot dead, 2nd injured. Jamel R. Hendrix declared a fatality, Rodney Lewis injured.

Perhaps he thought he was bluffing? A card game in North Carolina has led to one player dead and a second injured after an argument escalated to gunfire, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday at a home in Rowland, according to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived to find Rodney Lewis, 54, and Jamel R. Hendrix, 24, of Lumberton suffering from gunshot wounds.

‘The shootings are the result of an argument at a card game,’ the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency crews attempted to transport Hendrix for treatment, but he died of his injuries before reaching the hospital, authorities said.

No further details were provided about Lewis or his condition except to say the man was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

It’s unclear whether there was any relationship between the two men. Also unclear is whether there were other players present, and whether there was more than one gun involved and the individual(s) who pulled the trigger.

The sheriff’s office said its homicide division is investigating the incident and there has been no further information on if there would be any arrests.