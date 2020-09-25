Derlin Newey Utah pizza delivery driver presented with $12,000 tip after Carlos Valdez TikTok star started fundraiser for the cash-strapped senior citizen.

An elderly delivery driver has been presented with a $12,000 tip after a TikTok star started a fundraiser for the cash-strapped senior citizen.

Derlin Newey, 89, works 30 hours a week at a Papa John’s Pizza in Roy, Utah in order to make ends meet.

Earlier this month, he delivered a pizza to the home of popular TikTok creator Carlos Valdez – an event which unexpectedly changed his life forever.

Valdez who has over 62K followers, recorded his family’s interaction with Newey – who stood at the doorstep and enjoyed a friendly conversation with the clan. The footage was later posted to Valdez’s TikTok page, where it quickly went viral. ‘It’s insane. Everyone loves him,’ Valdez told via KSL.

‘We collectively collected a gift for you’

Fans became endeared with Newey, with many wondering why he was still working as he neared the age of 90. Valdez then came up with the idea to start a fundraiser for the elderly worker.

The TikTok star who runs under the handle of @vendingheads, set up the fundraiser via Venmo, thinking he might ‘raise a few dollars.’ In fact the social media influencer raised $12,069 in the span of several days as people across the nation got on board.

On Tuesday, Valdez and his wife set off to Newey’s mobile home to deliver the $12,069 ‘tip’ to America’s new favorite pizza delivery driver.

‘We collectively collected a gift for you, and I’m here to deliver that gift to you on behalf of the TikTok community,’ Vadez told Newey.

Footage filmed by KSL shows Newey reduced to tears when presented with the money.

‘How do I ever say thank you? I don’t know what to say,’ he sobbed.

Newey didn’t know anything about TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service. He lives alone in a mobile home and began delivering pizzas when his Social Security money did not cover his bills, KSL reported.

The Valdez family hope Newey will use the money for bills and medical expenses so he won’t have to work so hard on account of the single dweller not recouping enough on social security alone.

‘This couldn’t have gone any better,’ Valdez told KSL.

‘He needed this. I’m just glad we could help him. We just need to treat people with kindness and respect – the way he does. He stole our hearts.’