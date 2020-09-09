Sincere Williams Chicago man charged w/ Olga Marie Calderon store worker fatal stabbing murder in robbery gone wrong at Wicker Park Walgreens store.

She was doing everything she was supposed to, to support a family. A Chicago man has been charged with murder in the death of a Walgreens drug store employee who was fatally stabbed during a robbery gone wrong over the weekend.

Olga Marie Calderon, 32, was stocking shelves at the pharmacy at 1372 North Milwaukee Avenue, in the Wicker Park district at around 9.30am on Sunday she was grabbed around the neck by 18-year-old Sincere Williams and stabbed several times as she tried to push him away, according to authorities.

Williams, who entered the pharmacy planning to rob it, fled the scene without stealing anything.

Calderon’s co-workers discovered her lifeless body in a pool of blood just before 10am and called 911, reported WLS-TV.

Police Cmdr. Eric Winstrom said investigators reviewed private and city surveillance cameras, and used a bloodhound to track Williams back to the apartment complex in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick Street where he lives reported CBS Chicago.

‘..robbery that quickly turned to a brutal killing,’

Detectives found the knife and clothing Williams discarded in a nearby yard, Winstrom said.

Authorities say there was no connection between Calderon, who is a married mother-of-two, and Williams.

‘In this case, whatever set him off – whether it was the slight pushback or whatever it was – it just immediately turned from a robbery that quickly to a brutal killing,’

Williams is also believed to have committed two robberies just 17 minutes apart on September 2, one at the same Walgreens where Calderon was murdered and another at another Walgreens in the Wicker Park neighborhood, possibly used the same knife and mask, authorities said.

Police said in both incidents, a man armed with a knife with a red handle went into a pharmacy and demanded money.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder and has a bond court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

‘Just a young lady going to work, doing everything she’s supposed to do, raise a family,’ said Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

Two children bereft of a mother along with husband

Meanwhile, Calderon’s family, including her husband, Israel Alvarez, and their two children, an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, are struggling to come to terms with her death.

‘Her daughter is taking it really hard,’ crisis responder Andrew Holmes told WLS-TV. ‘The younger baby doesn’t understand yet what’s actually happened, but the daughter, she knows.’

Calderon’s younger sister, Andrea, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her family with funeral and living expenses, describing the victim as a ‘remarkable woman.’

‘She was the world’s very best mom, a loving partner, a dedicated daughter, my big sister, and so much more. Her entire existence revolved around her little family,’ Andrea Calderon wrote in the fundraiser description. ‘No one can truly fathom the pain that we are feeling. It’s a pain we shouldn’t be experiencing.’

As of Wednesday night, $56,829 of a $20,000 goal had been raised.