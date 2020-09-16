Seth Lookhart Anchorage hoverboarding dentist sentenced 12 years

Seth Lookhart sentenced: Anchorage, Alaska hoverboarding dentist sentenced 12 years for reckless endangerment, illegally practicing dentistry and medical assistance fraud.

How’s that for a balancing act? An Alaska dentist who extracted a patient’s tooth while riding on a hoverboard has been sentenced to 12 years jail over the ‘stunt’ and other medical abuses according to reports.

Seth Lookhart was sentenced Monday in Anchorage Superior Court on dozens of charges that stemmed from his scooting antics to Medicaid fraud and removing a patient’s teeth without their permission, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

He was convicted in January on charges of reckless endangerment, illegally practicing dentistry and medical assistance fraud.

‘In reviewing all this over and over again, I have this visceral response — you darn near killed some people,’ Judge Michael Wolverton said in handing down the sentence.

The court heard testimony at his trial from patient Veronica Wilhelm, who was sedated when Lookhart was recorded (why decline …?) performing her tooth extraction on a hoverboard in July 2016. ‘Cause sh*t is fun.’

https://t.co/kMU8YlldN8 Hoverboarding dentist found guilty after bizarre tooth extraction caught on tape pic.twitter.com/xDX1tRKf9P — lovelyti (@lovelyti) January 19, 2020

Medical ethics down the drain

In captured cellphone video, Lookhart could be seen riding away from the procedure with his hands triumphantly in the air.

Scream after me, ‘Yippee, I am off to jail!’

Incredulously the dentist texted video of the stunt to at least eight people, while joking that it was a ‘new standard of care,’ NBC News reported.

Scream after me, ‘F*ck, I am off to jail!’

Lookhart — who had his dental license suspended in 2017 — was also ordered by the judge not to practice medicine during his 10-year probation once he’s released from prison, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Do you suppose?