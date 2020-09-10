Robert Fenstersheib South Florida personal injury lawyer shot dead by his drug addict son at Hollywood, Oakridge residence. Father had repeatedly tried to assist mentally ill son, Michael.

A prominent South Florida personal injury lawyer best known for his ’Tell Robert’ ads on TV has been shot dead by his eldest son — who then turned the gun on himself.

Robert J. Fenstersheib, 66, was shot dead on Wednesday morning by his eldest son, Michael aged 35. Also shot was Fenstersheib’s longtime girlfriend Hong Pen, who was was left in serious condition.

Hollywood police were called around 9:40am to the Oakridge gated community in Hollywood, near Fort Lauderdale, where they found the two men dead. Investigators described the homicide scene as a purported murder suicide WPLG reports.

‘Upon officers’ arrival on scene, they did observe two deceased male victims with possible gunshot wounds. We are investigating it. We are trying to obtain witnesses. Trying to obtain any evidence that we can find to get to know what happened in this situation,’ said Christian Lata, a public information officer for Hollywood police.

‘Further investigation revealed there was a third victim on the scene as well with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious but stable condition. At this time, detectives of the Hollywood Police Department homicide unit are investigating the incident. As soon as more information becomes available, we will be forthcoming with that information.

Father had repeatedly sought to help mentally ill son

‘I believe that once we speak to the third victim and get some information, we might be able to come to a conclusion,’ Lata said.

Fenstersheib’s law firm held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon at the attorney’s office in Hallandale Beach during which it was revealed that Fenstersheib’s son struggled with mental illness and that the father had ‘repeatedly’ attempted to assist the son the Sun Sentinel reports.

Scott Mager, a family spokesperson, said the attorney was shot and killed by his son, who was battling mental health issues and addiction, who then turned the firearm on himself.

‘Michael lost that battle today,’ he said. ‘He shot both Robert and his longtime girlfriend Hong Pen and then killed himself using the weapon.’

‘An unbelievable father…’

‘He was just an unbelievable human being, an amazing person, an unbelievable father, a great leader, just a phenomenal human being,’ Mager said to WSVN. ‘If you didn’t have a chance to meet him, you really missed a special and unique individual.’

There was no sign of trouble before the shooting — no argument, no threats, no warning sign, Mager stressed.

Fenstersheib was well known in the South Florida community and could often be seen on television in his commercials which were known for their catchy jingle encouraging people to ‘tell Robert anything’.

‘One thing that he really made sure he did was he let his clients know he was there for them,’ said Alexandra Arguello, who worked for Fenstersheib as a paralegal.

Adding, ‘I feel for his kids. I feel for his employees, his friends. It’s just something that you don’t ever think is going to happen to someone you know.’

Investigators have yet to say what led to the son specifically targeting his personal injury attorney father along with the man’s long term partner.