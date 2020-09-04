: About author bio at bottom of article.

Caregiver arrested after hidden camera shows her hitting 91 yr old woman...

Rima Abikaram Costa Mesa caregiver arrested battering 91 yr old woman 150 times over four days. Abuse discovered after hidden camera installed after second carer noticed Jane Doe sustaining visible injuries.

A California caregiver has been charged with elder abuse after a hidden camera captured her hitting a 91-year-old woman confined to a medical bed dozens of times over a four-day period at a Costa Mesa residence.

Rima Abikaram, 50, of Fullerton, was hired by the victim’s family in 2015 to be one of two people giving the elderly woman, identified only as Jane Doe by the Costa Mesa Police Department, 24-hour care.

Disconcert came after a second caregiver noticed the victim ‘had sustained visible injuries and reported her concerns’ to the woman’s family, police said. The family installed a hidden camera, which revealed Abikaram ‘abusing and striking the victim.’

The family fired Abikaram on August 18 and immediately contacted police, who reviewed the video as part of their investigation.

‘Over a 4-day period, Abikaram struck the victim over 150 times,’ police said in a statement. ‘Medical reports showed that Jane Doe’s injuries included swelling to her face, a black eye, and a laceration to her arm.’

No known motive

On Sept. 1, Abikaram was located at her home and arrested without incident. The case was then turned over to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Abikaram was released on bond on Wednesday, KTLA5 reported.

It remained unclear why the caretaker abused the patient whose well being and life she had been entrusted over.