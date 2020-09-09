History of running away: Missing 10 year old Miami girl leads to...

Randi Canion missing: Amber Alert issued for 10 year old Miami girl as cops fear kidnapping. Girl who lives with Florida grandmother has history of prior running away episodes.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 10-year-old Miami girl reported missing for more than 48 hours.

Randi Canion was last seen at around 11pm on Saturday in the area of North Bayshore Drive and 78th Street, which is a residential neighborhood located a couple of blocks from the ocean.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Amber Alert shortly before 2pm, stating that Randi may have been abducted and traveling with an unidentified white man in a white van with an unknown license plate CBS Miami reports.

Randi is 5-foot-3 and weighs 140lbs. She has long black braids and brown eyes.

The Miami Police Department revealed the 10 year old girl running away on three prior occasions. Two of those times were not reported after returning home soon after. A third missing episode occurred in June, with police saying the girl had been recovered. It remained unclear what led to the girl consistently running away.

Police fear kidnapping

Despite the prior episodes, law enforcement fear Randi may indeed be in danger – pointing out prior episodes involved some kind of communication with the then run-away child ad that the latest incident had been the longest period had gone without being reunited with her family.

Neighbors in the area said Randi did not live with her mom, but stayed with her grandmother and sister.

‘She missed her mother,’ said a neighbor who knows the family.

Randi’s mother, Princess Evans who lives in North Carolina has been posting messages on her Facebook account, urging people to continue looking for her missing daughter.

‘I’m here in Miami and I will not rest to my Princess is home !!’ she wrote. ‘Y’all please don’t give up on my baby !! Please don’t ! I really see everyone’s efforts and I’m eternally grateful.’

According to the girl’s mother, Randi will be turning 11 years old in less than two weeks, and the two had been looking forward to spending the child’s birthday together.

Recent posts indicate that Randi has a younger brother and a baby sister who was born in late June.

God please cover my baby In your blood… Please bring her home 💔 Posted by Princess Evans on Monday, September 7, 2020

Social media appeal made for 10 year old girl’s whereabouts

Randi is said to be a member of Westview Baptist Church in Miami, where a pastor appealed to the public for help in finding her on Facebook.

Westview Baptist Church Pastor A.D. Lenoir Sr. said Canion is very active in his ministry with her adopted grandmother.

It remained unclear what led to the child living with her grandmother while her mother continued to live in North Carolina.

‘This little lady is a very brilliant and smart girl. She is gifted,’ Lenoir said Tuesday. ‘She sang in the youth choir, she does praise dance.’

It is unknown what Randi was last seen wearing, but she could have a light-blue surgical mask on her face.

Anyone who know anything about her whereabouts should call 305-579-3449, 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.