: About author bio at bottom of article.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy charged w/ hate crimes stealing MAGA hat from 7 year old boy during DNC Delaware meet.

Two women are facing hate crime charges after confronting a seven-year-old boy and his Trump-supporting mother outside the Democratic National Convention in Delaware, and taking a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat the mother’s 7 year old son was wearing.

The pair were caught on camera on August 20 in Wilmington as Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden gave his DNC acceptance speech that night. The boy and his mother had left a pro-Trump demonstration and were in line at a restaurant when they were attacked.

The two women were arrested on August 23.

On Tuesday a grand jury in Delaware indicted Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, on felony charges of robbery, conspiracy and hate crimes and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Amy also was indicted on misdemeanor charges of assaulting a man who tried to retrieve the hat, attempting to assault his mother, and offensive touching of the boy the Washington Times reports.

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

Interference of Free speech

The indictment accuses the women of committing the crimes ‘for the purpose of interfering with the victim’s free exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege or immunity protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, or committed said crime because the victim had exercised or enjoyed said right or rights.’

Kathleen Jennings, Delaware attorney general, described Winslow and Amy’s actions as un-American.

‘Violence in any form is unacceptable, but harming another person – let alone a child – because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded,’ she said.

Jennings is a Democrat, who has joined in several lawsuits against the Trump administration the dailymail reports.

‘Free speech, free assembly, and free expression are sacred, no matter whether we agree with the opinions expressed, and especially when we don’t,’ she said.

Video of the incident went viral after being posted online by Students for Trump.

In the clip the two women were seen damaging signs supporting Trump and taking a red MAGA hat.

WOW. Right before vicious @JoeBiden supporters Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy assaulted 7-year-old Riley outside the DNC Convention, they threatened and threw coffee at @KatieDaviscourt. Katie says: “Charges will be filed!” pic.twitter.com/gNkBFsTqTj — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 23, 2020

‘Get your hat back, baby.’

‘Get it Liv, get it,’ Amy tells Winslow, who picks up the hat from the ground and throws it.

The mother is heard saying: ‘Get your hat back, baby.’

The boy chases after the two women, saying: ‘That’s somebody else’s hat.’

Amy then picks it up again and walks away with it.

‘Mom, call 911,’ the frightened boy says.

The video later shows Amy apparently punching a man who tried to get the hat back, before she throws it over a fence.

Amy then approaches and confronts the woman shooting the video, which abruptly ends.

It was not immediately clear whether either woman was still in custody.