Oregon gun fanatic shoots self in groin while showing off gun in...

Nicholas Ellingford Lincoln City, Oregon man accidentally shoots self in the groin while showing off his Glock 9mm gun in supermarket checkout line. Facebook profile shows gun fanatic.

An Oregon man has survived a shooting incident after police say he accidentally shot himself in the groin while showing off a concealed handgun at a Lincoln City supermarket.

The ‘mishap’ occurred Sunday night when Nicholas J. Ellingford, 29, who also goes by Nik Ellingford brandished his Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the checkout line at McKay’s Market on U.S. 101 and tried to show it off to a friend, according to the Lincoln City Police Department.

Ellingford mistakenly pulled the trigger as he stuffed the piece back into his pants, police said. A bullet tore through the gunslinger’s groin and exited his thigh, just barely missing the man’s femoral artery according to OregonLive.

It remained unclear what led to the man flaunting the weapon at the grocery store.

The ‘delicate’ wound required Ellingford to be airlifted to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, said police, which added that he did not have a concealed handgun license and could face criminal charges for his reckless behavior.

Oregon man’s Facebook page inundated with him posing with guns

Local media reported no one else being injured.

A regard of the man’s Facebook page revealed Ellingford to be an ardent NRA supporter and gun fan with the man posing in a series of photos with various guns. It remained unclear how the man who doesn’t have a concealed carry license was able to acquire the weapons?

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Lincoln City Police Senior Office Jayne Johnson at 541-994-3636.