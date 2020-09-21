: About author bio at bottom of article.

An Ohio man shot dead his wife at their Lima residence before shooting himself dead in a suspected murder suicide.

Mikki Starr, 27, and Zachary Starr, 29, were both found dead in their home at West Ford Avenue, Lima.

The purported murder suicide follows a series of ‘alarming messages’ which were posted on Facebook by Zachary.

Officers from the Lima Police Department arrived at the couple’s home at 5.42pm last Wednesday.They found Mikki and Zachary inside dead from gunshot wounds according to a Lima Police press release.

Detective Sergeant Jason Garlock said a preliminary investigation seemed to show that Zachary shot Mikki before turning the gun on himself.

Alarming social media messages posted by husband

Told Detective sergeant Garlock via Lima News: ‘We had information from family members that there were some social media messages that gave us the indication that’s what we’re probably looking at right now.’

It remained unclear if family members who had seen the social media messages contacted police with concerns, or if authorities learned of the social media posts after police discovered the bodies.

Both Zachary and Mikki appeared to be active on social media until not long before their deaths. They frequently and recently posted on each other’s pages with affectionate comments. The Facebook profiles also indicate that the couple had two young children, but it is not clear if any children were present at the scene on Wednesday evening.

Mikki had graduated from Elida High School in 2012 and then from Rhodes State College in 2019.

She had owned the house on Ford Avenue since March 2017. The young mother had been an endoscopy technician at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center since August 2019.

She and Zachary first met in May 2012 and they married on June 24 2017.

They had a 7 year old son, Ryker Starr, in July 2013 and an 18 month old daughter Ryah Starr, in March 2019. They also had a stillborn child, Greyson Starr, in July 2016.

‘TIA my poor auntie she has lost every child but one.’

Tributes have been paid to Mikki on the Facebook page of her cousin – Tracey Anne Davis.

Posted Tracey Anne Davis, ‘This is heartbreaking I cannot believe this

‘My heart is breaking. This is my cousin Mikki Starr and I am asking for everyone to keep my family in your prayers TIA my poor auntie.’

Adding, ‘TIA my poor auntie she has lost every child but one.’

Mikki Starr’s death is the seventh homicide from a shooting or stabbing investigated this year in Lima. There were seven homicides in the city in all of 2019, which was a 10-year high.

Both bodies were sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

Mikki’s funeral is on Wednesday from 1pm at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. The burial will follow at Pike Run Cemetery.

No known motive was immediately clear.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.