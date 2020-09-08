: About author bio at bottom of article.

Michael Scully Bay Ridge, Brooklyn man, 62, shot dead while walking dogs in front of his home following argument with alleged killer. No arrests.

A 62-year-old NYC man was fatally shot walking his dogs outside his Brooklyn home Monday morning, cops said.

Michael Scully was struck in the head and shoulders on 74th St. near Seventh Ave, along a quiet residential block in Bay Ridge, about 6:50 a.m., police said. The dog lover was the proud owner of five cocker spaniels, friends said.

‘I don’t know who would do this,’ said longtime friend William Mendez, 55 told via the nydailynews. ‘I don’t believe he had any enemies. Everybody loved Mike.’

Cops said Scully had an argument with his killer after leaving his home to walk his dogs.

The alleged gunman shot Scully and ran off according to a Facebook post. The gunman remains on the loose cops said.

Scully staggered to the front of his home, where he collapsed. Medics rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, only to fatally succumb to gunshot wounds.

‘He loved Brooklyn,’ Mendez said. ‘You needed help, he was there for you. He was just the best.’

‘He helped when he could help. He helped people when he could,’ Mendez added. ‘I don’t know. I can’t picture anybody hurting Mike. I cannot believe this.’

Scully who was described as a God fearing man, worked for years for a technology company and loved going to clubs and always brought friends along.

‘He loved to dance. Salsa — oh my God, are you kidding me? That was his favorite thing,’ Mendez said.

Scully’s brother lived upstairs from him in the two-family home they shared.

Scully liked to bring his dogs to church, said another longtime friend, Wally Larson, 60.

‘He didn’t deserve this’

‘He didn’t deserve this,’ he added. ‘This is execution-style.’

There have been no arrests in the shooting and police have not disclosed a motive.