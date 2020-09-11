: About author bio at bottom of article.

Stephanie Angelica Vasquez Instagram Maryland fatal crash: Woman scheduled to appear in court for DUI & prohibited gun possession killed along w/ passenger in fatal crash. Had posted on social media moments before crash, ‘Imma kill it on the high way’.

Death wish? A 25-year-old woman who died in a multi-vehicle collision in Maryland along with her male passenger earlier this week had posted a video of herself speeding in her sports car just moments before the fatal crash.

Stephanie Angelica Vasquez, a 25-year-old from Kensington, had been driving the 2020 Toyota Supra that crashed into a 2001 Honda Accord in Gaithersburg late Wednesday night.

The crash led to Vasquez and Jonathan Chakras, 35, of Rockville who had been sitting in the passenger seat being pronounced dead at the scene WJLA reports.

Three other individuals, including the driver of the Honda, 40 year old man, Heriberto Santos Gonzalez, were seriously wounded along with two other men.

Just moments before the crash, Vasquez posted several videos of herself on Instagram posing in the yellow vehicle and captioning it ‘Imma kill it on the high way’.

Update – Double FATAL Collision – Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Park Rd, @mcpnews Collision Reconstruction Unit have confirmed a 2nd fatality in the collision on Muddy Branch Rd at W. Deer Park Rd. The PD investigation remains ongoing. https://t.co/0ZxZaD85hv pic.twitter.com/C752Nezomu — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 10, 2020

Got yellow sport car hours before the crash

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police in a Thursday release said officers responded to the scene at around 6.37pm upon receiving report of a serious collision.

Vasquez had been traveling along Muddy Branch Road when she collided with the Accord as it tried to turn left onto eastbound West Deer Park Road.

Authorities believe that Vasquez had been speeding, which contributed to the collision. Three unoccupied parked vehicles were also damaged in the collision.

According to Vasquez friends, social media, she got the car hours before the crash.

Had been scheduled to appear in court to face prior DUI & gun possession charges

The fatal multi-collision comes a month after Vasquez had been stopped in the early morning hours of August 2 when she was observed driving recklessly in Silver Spring.

After failing a field sobriety test, police discovered that she had a handgun in her glove department.

The mother was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Vasquez had been prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior criminal conviction,

Vasquez was due to appear in court on Friday to face those charges.

GoFundMes have been made for Vasquez and the victims.